Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Iowa to meet with Governor Reynolds for lunch Tuesday.

The Vice President will give a speech at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, before going back to Washington D.C.

Because of her meeting with the vice president, Governor Reynolds will not have a press conference Tuesday with an update on the pandemic in Iowa. Her next press conference is set for Thursday at 11 a.m.

Pence previously visited Iowa in May to meet with faith leaders about reopening without spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.