Tyler Perry to pay funeral costs for man killed by police in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Actor/producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses of the man killed by Atlanta police officers Friday at a Wendy’s parking lot.

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by officers following a struggle that was captured on video. Police were responding to a call of a man asleep in his vehicle in the drive-thru.

His death has led to more protests against police violence in Atlanta, following weeks of nationwide rallies since the death of George Floyd.

Perry, an Atlanta resident who operates his film studio there, also offered to pay for the college education of Brooks’ four children, Fox News reported.

L. Chris Murray, an attorney for Brooks' family, thanked Perry on Monday after speaking with him.

"It's support like that, and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this," Murray said. "It's a step forward, and we want to thank him for such a generous move."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in April, Perry paid for groceries for shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in the area. He also reportedly left a $21,000 tip for restaurant workers on a takeout order.

