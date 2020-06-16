Trump to sign executive order on police reform

(CNN) - President Trump is expected to take its first step towards police reform on Tuesday.

Sources say President Trump is expected to sign a modest executive order that would introduce some changes to policing.

Among them, the order would establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies.

It would also set up a database to better track the excessive use of force by officers nationwide.

However, one source says Trump’s order is playing it safe, and includes only the initiatives that have broad support.

The heavy lifting is left to congress, where democrats and republicans are pushing two competing police reform bills.

The executive order would also incentivize police to have mental health professionals and social workers respond to emergency calls, along with officers.

