Advertisement

Trump has slim lead over Biden in Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

(KOSA)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state that President Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2016 could be much more competitive in 2020, according to new polling data released by the Des Moines Register on Monday.

The newspaper, along with polling partner Mediacom, said that Trump held a 44%-43% lead among likely voters over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in its latest trademark Iowa Poll. The poll’s result is well within the margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

The Register and Mediacom’s last Iowa Poll to test the matchup between the two candidates in March had Trump leading 51%-41%. Since then, Biden became his party’s presumptive nominee, and major world events like the novel coronavirus pandemic and wide-scale protests following the death of George Floyd have influenced the political landscape.

Trump holds a significant lead over Biden among men, leading by 17 percentage points. Likewise, Biden holds a similarly large lead with women, ahead by 14 over Trump, according to the poll.

The same sample found incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst trailing Theresa Greenfield, the newly-minted Democratic candidate, 46%-43%, according to data released Saturday by the Register.

The poll was conducted June 7-10 by Selzer & Co. for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. Its sample includes 674 likely voters for the 2020 general election.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Motorcycle accident causes severe injury to rider in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Authorities said that a person was injured in a single-vehicle accident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.

News

Making business adjustments during the ongoing pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Lawmakers pass EMS bill providing funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Get Fresh Cafe closes one location, adds delivery option due to COVID-19 impacts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Get Fresh Cafe first opened in NewBo City Market in 2012. The business' success led to a second location in Iowa City, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced the original location to close and look towards a new business model.

Latest News

News

Two more COVID-19 cases at Univ. of Iowa athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Local reaction to employment discrimination ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Iowa to release new May unemployment numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
4p newscast recording

News

Smaller number of new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
4p newscast recording

News

Iowa City woman accused of misleading investigators

Updated: 1 hours ago
4p newscast recording

News

Vice President Pence to visit Iowa on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
4p newscast recording