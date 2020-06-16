Trump has slim lead over Biden in Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state that President Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2016 could be much more competitive in 2020, according to new polling data released by the Des Moines Register on Monday.

The newspaper, along with polling partner Mediacom, said that Trump held a 44%-43% lead among likely voters over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in its latest trademark Iowa Poll. The poll’s result is well within the margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

The Register and Mediacom’s last Iowa Poll to test the matchup between the two candidates in March had Trump leading 51%-41%. Since then, Biden became his party’s presumptive nominee, and major world events like the novel coronavirus pandemic and wide-scale protests following the death of George Floyd have influenced the political landscape.

Trump holds a significant lead over Biden among men, leading by 17 percentage points. Likewise, Biden holds a similarly large lead with women, ahead by 14 over Trump, according to the poll.

The same sample found incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst trailing Theresa Greenfield, the newly-minted Democratic candidate, 46%-43%, according to data released Saturday by the Register.

The poll was conducted June 7-10 by Selzer & Co. for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. Its sample includes 674 likely voters for the 2020 general election.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.