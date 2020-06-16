Advertisement

Splash pads open for season at Marion parks

(Photo courtesy: City of Marion)
(Photo courtesy: City of Marion)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in Marion will have a couple of options for staying cool this summer, city officials said on Tuesday.

The city of Marion announced that splash pads at Thomas Park and Gill Park were now open for the season, which lasts until Labor Day. The facilities will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Users of the pads are asked to follow social distancing guidelines as well as other posted safety rules.

Iowa

Pence praises Winnebago and Trump in northern Iowa speech

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence offered an optimistic view of the nation and heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City.

Linn County

Market After Dark canceled in Cedar Rapids, remaining markets drive-thru

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
More adjustments have been made to the Cedar Rapids farmers’ market schedule, including the cancellation of a popular late-summer event, organizers announced on Tuesday.

National News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

National News

UK Researchers: Cheap drug improves severe COVID-19 survival

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, Associated Press
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

Iowa

Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in north-central Iowa say two people have died and two others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Dodge.

Iowa

Iowa health department director retiring from job in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds confirms plan for felon voting executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election.

News

India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops

Updated: 3 hours ago
A confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops along the nations' disputed Himalayan border left at least three Indian soldiers dead in a region where thousands of soldiers on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said Tuesday.

News

Black bear spotted in Iowa cornfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
Spotting a bear in the mountains or in the woods somewhere seems pretty normal, but in a cornfield in Iowa?

News

Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
The prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight for many mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma.