Splash pads open for season at Marion parks

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in Marion will have a couple of options for staying cool this summer, city officials said on Tuesday.

The city of Marion announced that splash pads at Thomas Park and Gill Park were now open for the season, which lasts until Labor Day. The facilities will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Users of the pads are asked to follow social distancing guidelines as well as other posted safety rules.

