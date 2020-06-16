Advertisement

Solon Beef Days canceled for 2020 event

Solon Beef Days logo.
Solon Beef Days logo.(Courtesy Image)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County tradition will not be held during the summer of 2020, organizers said on Tuesday.

Solon Beef Days, originally planned for July 17 and July 18, has been canceled, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page. The planning committee cited that the festival would be unable to continue as usual given guidelines to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This decision did not come easy, but after careful consideration and conversations with city officials and local health agencies we have decided that Beef Days could not go on like normal under the current social distancing guidelines and other restrictions set forth for our State,” the committee said, in the social media statement.

Organizers said that they may hold some events outside of the usual festival. Announcements on those would be made in the coming weeks.

