Slow-moving pattern continues for a few more days

(KCRG)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ever since Tropical Depression Cristobal left eastern Iowa last Wednesday, the weather has been pretty quiet around here as a blocking pattern has set in.

There’s a low pressure system cut off from the main jet stream over the southeastern United States. This is causing most of the blocking right now. Another slow-moving low pressure system is located over the Pacific Northwest. In between the two, high pressure has to go somewhere and it has largely been focused on the Midwest.

We probably won’t get much rain here until this pattern breaks. Right now, it appears Friday is the next best chance.

A cold front will move into the area Friday, bringing our next rain chance.
A cold front will move into the area Friday, bringing our next rain chance.

