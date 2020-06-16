Advertisement

Seasonably warm weather the rest of the week

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Other than temperatures warming a few degrees each day, our stretch of quiet weather continues.

The sky today will be sun-filled as highs reach the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels are still pretty comfortable for the middle of June, and we’ll have just a bit of a breeze. Tomorrow’s a little warmer as highs reach the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Once again, we’ll have lots of sunshine, tolerable humidity, and a nice breeze. The heat peaks on Thursday as highs approach 90 with more noticeable mugginess.

Already on Friday, though, relief arrives as a cold front drops temperatures and brings an opportunity for showers and storms. That chance is highest Friday and Saturday, although a few could still be around on Father’s Day.

