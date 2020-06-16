Oklahoma father of 2 children who died in hot truck released

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an Oklahoma father who was accused of the deaths of his young son and daughter after they spent five hours in a hot truck was released after surveillance footage showed the children had climbed into the vehicle on their own.

The Tulsa District Attorney Office said Monday 31-year-old Dustin Dennis was released after investigators reviewed a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage that showed his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son getting into the truck, but not coming back out.

No formal charges have been filed after his release.

Dennis was arrested Saturday on two second-degree murder warrants.

