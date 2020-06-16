Advertisement

No changes as the weather stay quiet and comfortable.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The forecast for the next several days does not change much. If you add a few degrees of temperature and dew point for tomorrow through Thursday you have made a great forecast. Highs stay in the 80s to near 90 with breezy southerly winds. A slow-moving cold front heads in by Friday bringing a scattered shower and storm chance. This chance continues into Sunday. Have a great night!

