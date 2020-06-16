Advertisement

Nice days keep on coming, rain holds until Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues across eastern Iowa today. Plan on sunny sky with highs generally in the 80s. Humidity will be a non-factor.

Highs tomorrow will warm to the mid-upper 80s with a run at 90 coming up by Thursday. The air continues to be quite dry and any high humidity will likely hold off until Friday when a front tries to gather some moisture in the area.

This front will stall from Friday through the weekend leading to at least a few chances of storms in our area. Like the past couple of times this pattern has come in, the chance of storms will probably only be a few hours a day with many, many dry hours in there as well.

