Advertisement

NewBo City Market bringing back summer events, trying to increase business for vendors

NewBo District
NewBo District(KCRG)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Four vendors inside NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids have closed permanently since the pandemic hit, but management is making changes to keep the nonprofit business incubator thriving.

You may notice large white boxes outlining the lawn at NewBo City Market. That’s because they are planning a socially distant return of two popular summer events. The market’s marketing director, Alexandra Olsen said that’s in hopes of increasing foot traffic that vendors rely on.

Rock the Block, a summer concert series and Meet Me at the Market, a health event will return for the summer. Olsen said the past two months have been difficult for the market itself and especially hard for their small business vendors. She said market management met with each of their vendors to learn what would help them maintain their businesses.

Along with temporary rent relief, Olsen says vendors needed ways to attract customers.

“We've kind of just talked to each vendor about how we can help them get through this. So, we have established a rent relief program for the two months that we were kind of on and off here and there, so just realizing we know their revenue is low, ours is too, but we want to help each other get through this," Olsen said.

She said she's hoping by spacing out designated areas on the lawn for people to come in their own groups, it will help make people feel safe to return to the market.

“Really just trying to innovate on these events and make it safe for everybody to be here, encourage everyone to come out, support small business. We are asking to leave their coolers at home, to leave their beer from outside from outside the market at home and really come and enjoy the market at its fullest,” she said.

Olsen said they've also seen an increase in private and corporate donations to the market recently.

Tickets and pre-registration will be required for Rock the Block. Olsen said those details will be available soon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fireworks 2020: Eastern Iowa cities holding displays

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Here’s a listing of fireworks displays that we know are still happening.

Linn County

Splash pads open for season at Marion parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Families in Marion will have a couple of options for staying cool this summer, city officials said on Tuesday.

Iowa

Pence praises Winnebago and Trump in northern Iowa speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence offered an optimistic view of the nation and heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries in Forest City.

Linn County

Market After Dark canceled in Cedar Rapids, remaining markets drive-thru

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
More adjustments have been made to the Cedar Rapids farmers’ market schedule, including the cancellation of a popular late-summer event, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Latest News

National News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

National News

UK Researchers: Cheap drug improves severe COVID-19 survival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, Associated Press
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

Iowa

Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in north-central Iowa say two people have died and two others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Dodge.

Iowa

Iowa health department director retiring from job in July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds confirms plan for felon voting executive order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election.

News

India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops

Updated: 5 hours ago
A confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops along the nations' disputed Himalayan border left at least three Indian soldiers dead in a region where thousands of soldiers on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said Tuesday.