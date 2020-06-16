Market After Dark canceled in Cedar Rapids, remaining markets drive-thru

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More adjustments have been made to the Cedar Rapids farmers’ market schedule, including the cancellation of a popular late-summer event, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market schedule will now be converted to all drive-thru events for the remainder of the market season. Organizers said this was in the wake of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic to help protect visitors and vendors.

The annual Market After Dark, which draws thousands to downtown Cedar Rapids, has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for August 22.

The next downtown farmers’ market is on June 20, open from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. The remaining dates of July 4, July 18, August 1, August 15, September 5, and September 19 will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

