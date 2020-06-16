Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

PENCE VISIT-IOWA

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday. It will be Pence's second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Pence also spoke to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say another arrest has been made in the April killing of an Iowa City man. Iowa City police arrested 30-year-old Whitney Claybon on Saturday, saying she shuttled a suspect in the case out of town and lied to detectives regarding his whereabouts. Claybon is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing prosecution in the April 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters. Officials say Claybon told detectives on May 14 that she took a man suspected in the killing to Chicago. But detectives later discovered that Claybon had used another person’s driver’s license to rent a car and take the man to Minnesota.

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of blacks. Republicans pushed through, with no chance for public input, amendments creating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and another Democrats say will hinder the ability of some voters to use mail-in ballots. Lawmakers swiftly passed a measure proposed by Democrats that restricts police use of chokeholds and makes other policing changes. Gov. Kim Reynolds' own party denied her a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of tens of thousands of felons.

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning. The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights. Legislators planned to return to the Capitol later Sunday as they push to adjourn the session, which had been put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death linked to virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say the state has 328 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death linked to the coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday that the state had a total of 23,879 cases of COVID-19 and 651 deaths linked to the virus. Officials said that Saturday was the first day since April 6 that no additional deaths related to the coronavirus were reported. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Lawsuit: Coach told Drake player to lie after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement.The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday.