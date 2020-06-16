Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

Tuesday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Iowa Gov. Reynolds resumes 99 County Tour - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds resumes 99 County Tour, touring Test Iowa Clinic, 1006 Chestnut St, Osage (9:00 AM CDT), and Manna of Worth County, Food Bank, 94 9th St N, Northwood (4:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:45 AM Vice President Pence visits Iowa - Vice President Mike Pence visits Iowa, participating in a lunch with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and visiting Winnebago Industries in Forest City where he participates in a tour and delivers remarks to employees (2:05 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, family-oriented festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Weblinks: http://www.freedomfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/FreedomFestival

Contacts: Brandon Busbee, Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, brandon@freedomfestival.com, 1 319 365 8313