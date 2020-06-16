Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chris Doyle is out as Iowa’s football strength and conditioning coach. He and the university have agreed to a separation agreement paying him more than $1.1 million. Doyle was accused by former players of mistreating African American players. Athletic director Gary Barta says he is confident head coach Kirk Ferentz can continue to lead the program. The university says a law firm has been hired to conduct an independent review of the football program.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Omaha will be played with no fans at The Club at Indian Creek because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Pinnacle Bank Championship tournament director Jessica Brabec made the announcement. The event is July 30-Aug. 2. Brabec said the decision was made after consulting with local, state and federal government health agencies. The pro-am events July 27 and July 29 will go on as scheduled. Players will ride in separate carts. The event’s Youth Day is canceled.

UNDATED (AP) — There will be golf to watch on Father's Day. It just won't be the U.S. Open. The PGA Tour this week will hold its second tournament since a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the players will be in Hilton Head, South Carolina, again playing without spectators on the course. The U.S. Open usually is played on Father's Day, but this year it is pushed back to September. The last time it wasn't on Father's Day was 1975. There also will be no live baseball to watch this week from either the major leagues or the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.