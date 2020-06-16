Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election. Reynolds told reporters in Osage that her staff is working on an executive order. Mason City radio station KGLO reports the governor said, “We're working on that right now." Reynolds is in northern Iowa to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. She met with Black Lives Matter members on Monday to discuss an executive order. Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gerd Clabaugh, who is 58, said Tuesday he is leaving on July 31 “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.” Clabaugh was appointed to run the state’s health department by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014 and remained in the position under Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds says Clabaugh strengthened the state’s infectious disease response, improved health data collection and led the agency to receive national accreditation.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in north-central Iowa say two people have died and two others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Dodge. Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, and arriving officers found an injured man lying in the roadway, as well as two women who had been hit by gunfire. Police say officers performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene. Police were soon called to the scene of a crash several blocks away and discovered the man driving had also been shot. He, too, died at the scene. Police believe he was injured at the earlier shooting and fled in a car. Police have not released the names of those involved.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement was wanted in a Nebraska killing. Omaha, Nebraska, police said the man who was killed Monday is 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, a white man who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death Thursday of 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The U.S. Marshals Service said it appeared that the suspect had been in Kansas since Friday, when a car was stolen from Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol spotted the car near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas and pursued it to Lawrence. The patrol says he was shot after pointing a gun at officers.