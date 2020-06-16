Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gerd Clabaugh, who is 58, said Tuesday he is leaving on July 31 “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.” Clabaugh was appointed to run the state’s health department by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014 and remained in the position under Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds says Clabaugh strengthened the state’s infectious disease response, improved health data collection and led the agency to receive national accreditation.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in north-central Iowa say two people have died and two others have been injured in a shooting at Fort Dodge. Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, and arriving officers found an injured man lying in the roadway, as well as two women who had been hit by gunfire. Police say officers performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene. Police were soon called to the scene of a crash several blocks away and discovered the man driving had also been shot. He, too, died at the scene. Police believe he was injured at the earlier shooting and fled in a car. Police have not released the names of those involved.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement was wanted in a Nebraska killing. Omaha, Nebraska, police said the man who was killed Monday is 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, a white man who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death Thursday of 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The U.S. Marshals Service said it appeared that the suspect had been in Kansas since Friday, when a car was stolen from Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol spotted the car near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas and pursued it to Lawrence. The patrol says he was shot after pointing a gun at officers.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday. It will be Pence's second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Pence also spoke to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.