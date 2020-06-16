Advertisement

Fireworks 2020: Eastern Iowa cities holding displays

Fireworks explode beyond center field at Veterans Memeorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on May 5, 2018.
Fireworks explode beyond center field at Veterans Memeorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on May 5, 2018.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While several fireworks displays on or around Independence Day have been canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, some cities are still planning on holding their events. Here’s a listing of fireworks displays that we know are still happening:

Aurora - July 4 at dusk.

Cedar Rapids - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are holding an event on July 4 called “Home Plate Bash” which includes fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, more info on how to get tickets can be found on their website.

Coralville - July 4 at dusk, location will be announced at a later date.

Dubuque - 35th Annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular postponed until Saturday, August 22.

Tama - July 14, Meskwaki Casino grounds.

Washington - July 4 at dusk, Washington County Fairgrounds.

Waterloo - July 4 at 10:00 p.m., as part of the Mayor’s Independence Day Celebration. Launch site near Lost Island Water Park and South Hills Golf Course.

West Union - July 4 at 10:00 p.m.

Williamsburg - July 4 at dusk, south side of the recreation complex.

Know of a city with fireworks happening (or not!) that we missed? Send us an email here and we’ll get it added to the list.

