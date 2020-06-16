Fireworks 2020: Eastern Iowa cities holding displays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While several fireworks displays on or around Independence Day have been canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, some cities are still planning on holding their events. Here’s a listing of fireworks displays that we know are still happening:

Aurora - July 4 at dusk.

Cedar Rapids - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are holding an event on July 4 called “Home Plate Bash” which includes fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, more info on how to get tickets can be found on their website.

Coralville - July 4 at dusk, location will be announced at a later date.

Dubuque - 35th Annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular postponed until Saturday, August 22.

Tama - July 14, Meskwaki Casino grounds.

Washington - July 4 at dusk, Washington County Fairgrounds.

Waterloo - July 4 at 10:00 p.m., as part of the Mayor’s Independence Day Celebration. Launch site near Lost Island Water Park and South Hills Golf Course.

West Union - July 4 at 10:00 p.m.

Williamsburg - July 4 at dusk, south side of the recreation complex.

Know of a city with fireworks happening (or not!) that we missed? Send us an email here and we’ll get it added to the list.

