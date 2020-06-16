Advertisement

Eyes on Reynolds after lawmakers say she made felon voting rights promise

By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Black Lives Matter members have been among the most active and vocal groups pressuring Gov. Kim Reynolds and state lawmakers over the last two weeks for sweeping changes to address injustices.

While some of their goals have been accomplished, they’re still demanding the state restore voting rights to people convicted of felonies ahead of the November general election. Iowa is the only state where people convicted of felonies are automatically disenfranchised and have to petition the governor to get voting rights back.

According to the ACLU of Iowa, Reynolds has committed to restoring those rights by signing an executive order by early fall 2020.

“Our policy and advocacy director, Daniel Zeno, was in the meeting with the governor this morning [Monday], along with Black Lives Matter activists, the NAACP, and Rep. [Ako] Abdul-Samad, and at that meeting, Gov. Reynolds reiterated a commitment that we’d heard she’d made on Friday to draft an executive order that would restore voting eligibility for at least some of those who have been convicted of a felony and completed their sentence,” Mark Stringer, the executive director of ACLU of Iowa, said.

Stringer called the matter “a nonpartisan issue of fundamental fairness.”

“This is about people’s constitutional rights, and voting, we think, is one that’s very important, and therefore eligibility for voting, even for those convicted of a felony, is essential, especially after they’ve completed their sentence,” Stringer said.

Reynolds herself has said it’s one of her priorities, but she has also said she’d rather that restoration comes in the form of a state constitutional amendment instead of an executive order. Such an order is quicker to enact, as Reynolds would just need to sign it herself for it to go into effect. But it’s also easier to undo, as a future governor could sign a new order that would cancel Reynolds’.

An amendment to the state constitution is harder to undo, but it takes more time and work. The amendment would have to pass both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate in two consecutive general assemblies, each of which is two-years long. Then the amendment would go before Iowa voters, a majority of whom would need to approve it.

Stringer said, at this point, the earliest Iowans could vote on a potential amendment would be in 2024.

“We would prefer there to be a permanent solution, but we are definitely supportive of an executive order in the meantime,” he said.

The statehouse did consider that amendment to the constitution this year through House Joint Resolution 14, but it never came to a vote in the Senate before the legislative session ended Sunday.

Republican Brad Zaun, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told KCRG-TV9, “Negotiations continued on HJR14 until Friday. However, once we were told Gov. Kim Reynolds was going to sign an executive order reinstating felon voting rights, that ended our efforts.”

When asked by whom they were told Reynolds would sign the executive order, Zaun said, “From the Governor herself.”

Julian Garrett, the vice-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, echoed that in another statement, saying, “There were differences of opinion among legislators on this amendment, HJR 14. When we learned that the governor was planning to sign an executive order allowing felons to vote, we decided not to proceed with HJR 14. We assume that the governor’s executive order will resolve the issue.”

TV9 has reached out to Reynolds’ office for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque library sees increase in demand for books on race-related topics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A Dubuque library has seen an increase in demand for race-related books.

News

Interest in race-related topics heightened at Dubuque library

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Local activist celebrates Supreme Court decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Des Moines Register poll shows tight presidential race

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Barta speaks after Doyle separation agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Eyes on Gov. Reynolds after reported felon voting rights promise

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

National News

Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, Associated Press
President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish a new book describing scattershot decision-making by a president he claims is only focused on getting reelected.

Iowa

Des Moines high school baseball team kneel together before game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
A central Iowa high school baseball team took a knee in protest during their game monday night.

National News

Oklahoma father of 2 children who died in hot truck released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police say an Oklahoma father who was accused of the deaths of his young son and daughter after they spent five hours in a hot truck was released after surveillance footage showed the children had climbed into the vehicle on their own.

National News

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.