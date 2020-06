DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque city council voted 6 to 1 to keep city pools closed for the summer.

The council stated concerns over the time it would take to get pools ready, staff trained, and an inability to enforce social distancing.

The council’s other concerns were over the budget and the potential for a second wave of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.