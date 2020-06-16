Advertisement

Dubuque library sees increase in demand for books on race-related topics

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 15, 2020
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Carnegie-Stout Public Library reopened its doors Monday for the first time since having to close down because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

When people walk inside, they will notice some changes, like social distancing signs, and glass windows at the counters. One change, however, is not so obvious.

“We have had an uptick in interest from patrons wanting to learn more about racism, systemic racism,” Bill Carroll, adult services manager at the library, said. “They have requested a lot of different materials through different age ranges to learn more about these topics.”

Carroll said they have come up with ways to meet patrons’ demands.

“What our professional librarians did, they curated two lists of materials: one list of adult materials and we also curated a list for children’s items on anti-racism and social justice,” Carroll said. “Those materials have been very, very popular.”

The books and movies on those lists are now on display on the library’s second floor.

“The vast majority of those materials that are put into that display are going to be true-life, non-fiction materials that pertain to that particular topic,” Carroll said.

As of Monday afternoon, 47% of the racial and social justice materials in the adult section had already been checked out. In the children’s section, it was around 35%.

“For us, it is important to provide that information, especially right now with people being curious,” Carroll said. “It is very important for us to put together a collection of materials that is accurate and available to our patrons in such a way that is understandable to them."

Carroll said they might add more materials to these sections in the near future.

