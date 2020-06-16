Advertisement

Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight for many mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma.

But Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum isn’t celebrating Trump’s planned rally Saturday at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena.

While other Oklahoma GOP officials are hailing the event, Bynum finds himself in a precarious position, balancing partisan politics, the city’s deep racial wounds and a COVID-19 infection rate that is suddenly spiking after remaining moderate for months.

Bynum has have been strident about avoiding large groups. The mayor said he would not attend the rally.

