Des Moines high school baseball team kneel together before game

Players for the Des Moines Roosevelt High School baseball team kneel together in protest before their season opener at Principal Park in Des Moines on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Players for the Des Moines Roosevelt High School baseball team kneel together in protest before their season opener at Principal Park in Des Moines on Monday, June 15, 2020.(WHO/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - A central Iowa high school baseball team took a knee in protest during their game monday night.

All of the players for Des Moines Roosevelt High School kneeled as the national anthem played. The move follows Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the 2016 NFL season, and comes as anti-police brutality protests continue around the world.

Roosevelt's activities manager said he supported the team's decision to kneel.

Monday night’s game at Principal Park was the team’s season opener after pandemic-related delays.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

