Des Moines high school baseball team kneel together before game

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - A central Iowa high school baseball team took a knee in protest during their game monday night.

All of the players for Des Moines Roosevelt High School kneeled as the national anthem played. The move follows Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the 2016 NFL season, and comes as anti-police brutality protests continue around the world.

Roosevelt's activities manager said he supported the team's decision to kneel.

Monday night’s game at Principal Park was the team’s season opener after pandemic-related delays.

