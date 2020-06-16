Defense seeks further delay in trial for Mollie Tibbetts’ murder

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — Lawyers for the state of Iowa and Cristhian Bahena Rivera filed a joint motion to further delay trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Rivera faces first-degree murder charges in connection with Tibbetts’ 2018 death. The trial is currently scheduled for Sep. 29 in Woodbury County.

According to court documents filed Monday, both parties asked that the trial be pushed back to Jan. 26, 2021.

The filing lists several concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for delaying the trial, among them being concern over how effectively interpreters can do their jobs if all involved must wear masks while speaking.

The document also sites difficulty with social distancing during the trial and the “expected glut of cases” in Woodbury County following the pandemic.

