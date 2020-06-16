Big Grove employees pledging wages to Humanize my Hoodie

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City volunteered to donate their wages from Thursday, June 18, to a group aiming to prevent racial injustice.

The brewery staff is donating money to “Humanize my Hoodie.” That’s an organization, with a chapter in Iowa City, that seeks racial justice and aims to challenge the negative perceptions of people of color. Locally, they also help find jobs for younger people and advocate for people after they’ve been released from prison.

The brewery said it will match its workers’ wages and donations from customers, up to $10,000.

