Advertisement

Big Grove employees pledging wages to Humanize my Hoodie

Hundreds of people packed Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on its opening night on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Michael Winn/KCRG-TV9)
Hundreds of people packed Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on its opening night on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Michael Winn/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City volunteered to donate their wages from Thursday, June 18, to a group aiming to prevent racial injustice.

The brewery staff is donating money to “Humanize my Hoodie.” That’s an organization, with a chapter in Iowa City, that seeks racial justice and aims to challenge the negative perceptions of people of color. Locally, they also help find jobs for younger people and advocate for people after they’ve been released from prison.

The brewery said it will match its workers’ wages and donations from customers, up to $10,000.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men in California

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

National News

Louisiana adopts daylight saving time year-round, pending federal approval

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Foster, WAFB
A bill signed into law by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.

Iowa

2020 legislative session wraps up with late bill passages

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
After taking a more than three-month break, lawmakers wrapped another legislative session in Des Moines on Sunday.

News

2020 legislative session adjourns for year

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Big Grove employees to donate wages to Humanize my Hoodie

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

African-American Museum of Iowa to hold virtual Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Des Moines Black Lives Matter members meet with Gov. Reynolds

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Iowa, Doyle agree to separate, including large payout

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Iowa

Trump has slim lead over Biden in Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state that President Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2016 could be much more competitive in 2020, according to new polling data released by the Des Moines Register on Monday.

Linn County

Motorcycle accident causes severe injury to rider in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Authorities said that a person was injured in a single-vehicle accident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.