Area fire departments looking for more women firefighters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coronavirus has canceled the Fully Involved Women’s Fire Academy this year. It’s an event hosted by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department aimed at getting women 16 and older interested in becoming a firefighter.

Cedar Rapids firefighters say only about five percent of their firefighters are women. That’s around the national average. They’re disappointed that they had to cancel this year’s event, but just like being a firefighter, safety comes first.

The weeklong academy has been around for more than four years. They get to throw on the heavy gear, and learn techniques on fighting a fire.

Leaders also touch on other things like search and rescue and EMS work. They try letting them see all the features of becoming a firefighter. Some attendees have gone on to become firefighters across the country. Leaders say they want diversity in the field.

"It is non-traditional,” said Cedar Rapids firefighter Julie Popelka. “It generally thought of as a male dominated field, but we need all people, all ethnicity, we need everyone in this service because we are working for a community.”

Chief Deb Krebill with the Marion Fire Department has spoken at the event in the past to show women what they could become one day. She says they need more women on the force in Marion.

"I have been the only female on the career side of our department since 2002,” said Krebill. She's trying to recruit more women in Marion as well.

Cedar Rapids hopes to bring the academy back next year. Leaders still want to hold their Citizen's Fire Academy in September to help recruit Firefighters of all genders. For more information on the Cedar Rapids Fire Department: http://www.cedar-rapids.org/local_government/departments_a_-_f/fire/index.php

For more information on the Marion Fire Department: https://www.cityofmarion.org/government/fire-department

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.