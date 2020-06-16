Alleged Golden State Killer to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

(KCRG) - The man accused of raping and killing several people in the 1970′s and 1980′s in California is agreeing to plead guilty to dozens of crimes to avoid the death penalty.

A DNA match led to the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo in the case of the Golden State Killer in 2018.

A law enforcement source and a victim’s relative say the 74-year-old is expected to plead guilty on June 29th.

A judge is then expected to sentence the former police officer to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.

One of the people investigators believe DeAngelo killed in California is an eastern Iowa native.

44-year-old Robert Offerman was born in Dyersville.

Police found Offerman and a woman dead in his home near Santa Barbara in December 1979.

