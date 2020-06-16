2020 legislative session wraps up with late bill passages

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After taking a more than three-month break, lawmakers wrapped another legislative session in Des Moines on Sunday.

The novel coronavirus pandemic interrupted the 2020 session and caused a quick end without lawmakers able to tackle a number of their priorities. Iowa’s budget was the last topic discussed, with debate happening from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Lawmakers approved a status-quo $7.78 billion for the budget.

Republicans, who have control of the Iowa House and Senate, claim Iowa is in one of the best positions in the country financially, especially given the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

"We had conservatively budgeted the last number of years, and $360 million dollar hit the state took was able to be absorbed by our general fund because we hadn’t spent all the available money,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-73rd District) said.

However, some Democrats argue the budget doesn’t support health care infrastructure as much as needed. They are also angered by another last-minute bill approved this weekend. If signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, women would be required to wait 24 hours to get an abortion after the initial appointment with a physician. The Iowa Supreme Court struck down a similar law in 2018 and this one is certain to face a similar legal challenge.

"I think at a time where our economy is suffering and we have so many things to do as a state it was really disappointing to see Republicans come back with this heavily divisive bill that is harmful to Iowa families,” Rep. Liz Bennett (D-65th District) said.

There were a few pieces of legislation that had bipartisan support, including a package of racial justice reforms that passed in a day.

Another approved bill involved animal mistreatment. House File 737 has been debated for two years. It expands penalties for those who hurt companion pets, but doesn’t apply to livestock.

State lawmakers allocated another $1.1 million to Emergency Medical Services in Iowa. However, a bill that would make EMS staff essential workers failed in the Senate this year.

