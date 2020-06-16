Advertisement

2020 legislative session wraps up with late bill passages

By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After taking a more than three-month break, lawmakers wrapped another legislative session in Des Moines on Sunday.

The novel coronavirus pandemic interrupted the 2020 session and caused a quick end without lawmakers able to tackle a number of their priorities. Iowa’s budget was the last topic discussed, with debate happening from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Lawmakers approved a status-quo $7.78 billion for the budget.

Republicans, who have control of the Iowa House and Senate, claim Iowa is in one of the best positions in the country financially, especially given the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

"We had conservatively budgeted the last number of years, and $360 million dollar hit the state took was able to be absorbed by our general fund because we hadn’t spent all the available money,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-73rd District) said.

However, some Democrats argue the budget doesn’t support health care infrastructure as much as needed. They are also angered by another last-minute bill approved this weekend. If signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, women would be required to wait 24 hours to get an abortion after the initial appointment with a physician. The Iowa Supreme Court struck down a similar law in 2018 and this one is certain to face a similar legal challenge.

"I think at a time where our economy is suffering and we have so many things to do as a state it was really disappointing to see Republicans come back with this heavily divisive bill that is harmful to Iowa families,” Rep. Liz Bennett (D-65th District) said.

There were a few pieces of legislation that had bipartisan support, including a package of racial justice reforms that passed in a day.

Another approved bill involved animal mistreatment. House File 737 has been debated for two years. It expands penalties for those who hurt companion pets, but doesn’t apply to livestock.

State lawmakers allocated another $1.1 million to Emergency Medical Services in Iowa. However, a bill that would make EMS staff essential workers failed in the Senate this year.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men in California

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

National News

Louisiana adopts daylight saving time year-round, pending federal approval

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Foster, WAFB
A bill signed into law by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.

Johnson County

Big Grove employees pledging wages to Humanize my Hoodie

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Workers at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City volunteered to donate their wages from Thursday, June 18, to a group aiming to prevent racial injustice.

News

2020 legislative session adjourns for year

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Big Grove employees to donate wages to Humanize my Hoodie

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

African-American Museum of Iowa to hold virtual Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Des Moines Black Lives Matter members meet with Gov. Reynolds

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Iowa, Doyle agree to separate, including large payout

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Iowa

Trump has slim lead over Biden in Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state that President Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2016 could be much more competitive in 2020, according to new polling data released by the Des Moines Register on Monday.

Linn County

Motorcycle accident causes severe injury to rider in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Authorities said that a person was injured in a single-vehicle accident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.