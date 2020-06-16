120 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths confirmed in Iowa over last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state on Tuesday reported 120 more confirmed cases and nine additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. there have been a total of 24,161 confirmed cases and 661 deaths.

The state also reported 367 people as having recovered from the virus over the last 24 hours. That makes for a total of 14,798 recoveries in the state.

In total 230,263 people have been tested since the pandemic began, and increase of 2,854 from this time yesterday.

There are currently 193 patients hospitalized, with 16 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 71 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.