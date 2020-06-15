Advertisement

Woman faces charges for misleading investigators in the Kejuan Winters murder case

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Detectives in Iowa City say a woman lied to them to throw them off during their investigation of the Kejuan Winters murder case, that occurred back in April.

Whitney Claybon, 30, from Iowa City, was arrested on June 13 and faces charges of accessory after the fact and obstructing prosecution or defense.

Officials say Claybon met with detectives on May 14 and explained that she knew what happened because she knew of the plan to rob the victim and who was involved.

Detectives say Claybon told them she took one of the defendants to Chicago to get him away from the area after the murder. But detectives later found out that information was false.

During their investigation, it was discovered that Claybon used another person’s driver’s license to rent a car, so she could take the defendant to Minnesota, despite knowing the defendant was a suspect in the murder case.

Claybon and the defendant were seen on video at a truck stop in Minnesota.

Officials said Claybon had gone to great lengths to get the defendant out of town and then purposefully lied to detectives to throw them off.

Four other people have been arrested in the case.

