Williams Boulevard construction begins June 15

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is set to start on Monday to improve Williams Boulevard Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

The project stretches from 16th Avenue to the Cedar Rapids city limits.

The city says there will be lane reductions on Williams Boulevard as well as temporary intersection closures.

The project includes repairing and replacing pavement, traffic signals, and sidewalk ramps.

Crews are expected to finish the project this fall.

