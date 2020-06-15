Waterloo police chief to bring plan with police reforms Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Council is giving the city’s police chief until later today to bring a plan forward with more police reforms.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald was sworn in June first. Within days, he updated Waterloo’s police policy banning chokeholds and restricting when officers can use leg restraints.

The update also requires officers to intervene if another officer is using too much force.

City council has its meeting tonight at 5:30.

