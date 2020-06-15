Warmer weather slowly moves back across the state.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer makes a comeback. After an extremely nice June weekend, things began a warmup on Monday. Highs push farther into the middle to upper 80s starting Tuesday lasting through the remainder of the week. It still feels good as the muggy meter doesn’t rise much until later in the week. Plan on hot and humid conditions by Thursday with shower and storms chances returning Friday. Have a good week.

