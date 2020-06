CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa on June 16 for a lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

Pence will participate in a tour of Winnebago Industries and then deliver remarks to employees.

He will return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

More details regarding the trip will be released as they become available.

