University of Iowa Health Care adds serology (antibody) testing

University of Iowa Health Care complex, which houses University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, is seen in this photo taken on Friday, April 18, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Justin Wan/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
University of Iowa Health Care complex, which houses University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, is seen in this photo taken on Friday, April 18, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Justin Wan/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care announced it now has the capability to conduct what it calls highly accurate serology (antibody) testing for COVID-19 in-house.

Serology can determine whether a person has had COVID-19 and detects the presence of antibodies to the virus.

The Serology testing capability comes in addition to the UI Health Care’s pre-existing testing capabilities.

“The test can show if a person has antibodies, which tells us that they were exposed to the virus and had COVID at some point,” says Matthew Krasowski, MD, PhD, vice chair for Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Services with UI Health Care. “However, it’s important to note that we don’t yet know if antibodies will provide protective immunity against COVID-19.”

UI Health Care says it will use the recently FDA-approved DiaSorin and Roche testing platforms because of their high degree of accuracy. Krasowski’s team has validated the tests’ performance.

The tests involve taking a blood sample and sending it to the lab. UI Health Care says the testing is fully automated and can run at least 300 samples per day, and the results will be available on the same day.

Krasowski estimated the lab will have a capacity to run around 2,000 tests initially, with more becoming available as more testing supplies are produced.

