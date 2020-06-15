Two more associated with Hawkeye athletics test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another wave of testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has returned two positive results among people associated with the University of Iowa athletics department, officials announced Monday.

The school tested 109 students, coaches, and staff between June 8 and 14 as a part of procedures to allow athletics to return to campus. Two of those individuals tested positive, though school officials did not specify which group they belonged to.

Athletics and medical staff will conduct contact tracing related to the positive tests. Isolation procedures will be followed for those who test positive as well as people who may have been exposed.

An earlier set of tests of 236 individuals associated with the athletics department resulted in one positive case.

