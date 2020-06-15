The Muggy Meter is on vacation: is this rare air?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dew points the past few days have been hanging out near or even below 50 degrees. That’s dry air for summertime.

We average about seven to 10 percent of the hours at that level in mid-June. While that is a pretty small percentage of the time, it still averages out to a few hours each day. More likely, though, is that it’s for more hours straight but over fewer days. For example, instead of two hours each day for a week, it might be more like seven hours each day for a couple of days. In fact, June 13 of last year had dew points near 40 degrees most of the day! This month has been interesting because the mornings have had less dry air than average, while the afternoons have been dry slightly more often than average.

The number of hours with a dew point below 50 degrees in June, broken down by year and hour. (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

The frequency of having this dry of air goes down the rest of June. It drops to about one to two percent of hours and stays that way through August. You can thank (or blame) the crops for that. An acre of corn pumps out more than 3000 gallons of water each day, according to the United States Geological Survey. That’s more than 12 tons! Dry air quickly becomes more common again in September as crops enter the end of their life and stop sweating out so much moisture.

