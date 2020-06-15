Advertisement

Splash pads reopening in Cedar Rapids parks

A splash pad at a Cedar Rapids Park
A splash pad at a Cedar Rapids Park(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids said it is working to reopen a popular summertime attraction for area families in the city’s parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department said that splash pads at 11 parks in the city will resume operation this week, with all locations expected to be operational by Wednesday, June 17. The opening of these facilities had been delayed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they will be sanitizing touchpoints like sensors or buttons to turn on the water daily, but that other parts of the splash pad will not undergo any extra cleaning. Water used at splash pads does not undergo any additional chlorination.

Parks and recreation officials said that users should practice social distancing at the pads, keeping a minimum of six feet between users. Those who have been sick in the last two weeks, or are currently experiencing symptoms, should not use the facilities. People in populations that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, such as those 60 years or older or with underlying health conditions, should also avoid using the facilities.

The pads will be in operation from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

  • Cedar Valley Park, 2250 Blakely Boulevard SE
  • Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Avenue SW
  • Daniels Park, 940 Oakland Road NE
  • Greene Square, 400 4th Avenue SE
  • Hayes Park, 1924 D Street SW
  • Hidder Park, 10th Street and 14th Avenue SE
  • Jacolyn Park, Jacolyn Drive and Gordon Avenue NW
  • Noelridge Park, 4900 Council Street NE
  • Redmond Park, 3rd Avenue and 16th Street SE
  • Time Check Park, 5th Street and J Avenue NW
  • Twin Pines Park, 3500 42nd Street NE

