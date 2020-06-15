Advertisement

Report: 40,000 cruise ship workers still trapped at sea

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(NBC15)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks. Some are still suffering from COVID-19 three months after the industry shut down.

Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.'s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24. Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Save the Prom

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids DJ wants to bring back prom for area high school seniors who missed out on end of the year events because of the Covid-19 .

News

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque says it's glad to have visitors back, after being closed for nearly two months.

National News

Oklahoma father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police say an Oklahoma man whose two children died when he left them inside his hot truck for hours has been arrested on second-degree murder warrants.

News

Iowa museums, aquariums, zoos can now reopen at full capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Museums, aquariums, and zoos in Iowa are allowed to reopen at full capacity, and at least one venue said it experienced an increase in traffic over the weekend.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over racially biased treatment by police.

News

Local DJ planning new prom event for Class of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The prom's theme is Red Carpet Masquerade, so students can wear their masks as an extra safety precaution.

News

City of Waterloo to hold public hearing on Waterloo Regional Airport projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Waterloo is looking to move forward on its improvement projects at the airport.

National News

Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM and ED WHITE, Associated Press
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white Atlanta police officer and the death of another black man found hanging from a tree outside a city hall in California ignited new anti-racism protests over the weekend.

National News

At least 7 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

National News

Floridians mark Trump’s 74th birthday with flotillas, caravans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s 74th birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas, and parades throughout his adopted home state.