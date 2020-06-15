Prairie Meadows expects slow return to normal as it reopens June 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Prairie Meadows is opening its doors today for the first time in nearly 3 months, but staff say guests will notice a lot of changes.

The most drastic is on the casino floor. Gaming tables are still closed, for now.

Only half of the casino’s 2,000 gaming machines are open, and they’re separated by new Plexiglas screens.

Prairie Meadows says it expects a slow return to normal.

“I think people are again apprehensive," Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer said. “Wondering about is it safe to go out and we understand all that. And that’s why we are going to do our best to be ready for them when they come and be as safe as we can.”

The buffet is also gone for now. Instead, the newly-named Triple Crown Restaurant will serve from a new menu.

The horses are back, too. The racing season starts Friday, without spectators.

