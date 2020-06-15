Advertisement

Motorcycle accident causes severe injury to rider in Cedar Rapids

(KOSA)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said that a person was injured in a single-vehicle accident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday.

Cedar Rapids Police said that, at around 4:56 p.m., a crash was reported at 933 14th Avenue SW. Officers located the crashed motorcycle and its operator who had sustained injuries that they described as severe.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The name of the person is not yet being released.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

