Marion man sentenced after stealing thousands from grandmother with dementia

Andrew Garrett, 32, of Marion.
Andrew Garrett, 32, of Marion.(Courtesy: Sixth Judicial District)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Marion has been sentenced to federal prison following a guilty plea stemming from allegations he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his grandmother, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Garrett, 32, of Marion, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January. He was also ordered to pay the full amount in restitution, as well as to serve three years of supervised release after his term. There is no chance for parole in federal prison.

Through his plea, Garrett admitted to using a debit card belonging to his grandmother to spend her money for his own use. Prosecutors said the amount totalled $118,107.80 and was sourced over time from her checking account, living trust, and money market savings account. Garrett lied about the use of funds, claiming that they were used for repairs at her condominium.

Garrett’s grandmother has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, rendering her unable to care for herself.

Garrett will surrender himself to prison at a future date.

