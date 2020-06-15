Advertisement

Mainly dry, slowing warming this week

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front will move across eastern Iowa today leading to a very low potential of a shower this morning. This chance remains extremely low and the dry air will likely keep this a non-issue for many areas. Plan on partly sunny sky with highs well into the 70s. It’ll turn breezy again today, much like yesterday. The dry and warming trend will continue this week with highs at least into the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s to lower 90s likely Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will be pretty low for at least the first half of all this, with rising dew points likely by late in the week.

This blocky weather pattern will break down by Friday allowing for chances of showers and storms to return to the area.

Father’s Day weekend continues to look pretty humid with highs in the lower 80s. There will be storm chances there, too, which will need to be sorted out as we get closer.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Plan on another nice one with breezy conditions.

Forecast

Breezy winds stick around, as do pleasant temperatures for one more day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Expect a pleasant evening to wrap up Sunday, with temperatures and humidity both remaining comfortable with occasionally breezy conditions.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
A pleasant night ahead with another certifiably nice day on Monday.

Forecast

A couple of showers early, otherwise great weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Sunday will be a really nice way to wrap up the weekend, with continued pleasant humidity and temperatures just a tick below normal.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Another great day to wrap up the weekend.

Forecast

Nice weather rolls right into Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one tomorrow!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
Plan on another nice one tomorrow!

Water Cooler

Father’s Day Weather History

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Father’s Day is just a week away. Here’s a look back at the past five Father’s Day and what weather was in Cedar Rapids.

Forecast

Cooler conditions to start the weekend.

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT