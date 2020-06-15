Mainly dry, slowing warming this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front will move across eastern Iowa today leading to a very low potential of a shower this morning. This chance remains extremely low and the dry air will likely keep this a non-issue for many areas. Plan on partly sunny sky with highs well into the 70s. It’ll turn breezy again today, much like yesterday. The dry and warming trend will continue this week with highs at least into the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s to lower 90s likely Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will be pretty low for at least the first half of all this, with rising dew points likely by late in the week.

This blocky weather pattern will break down by Friday allowing for chances of showers and storms to return to the area.

Father’s Day weekend continues to look pretty humid with highs in the lower 80s. There will be storm chances there, too, which will need to be sorted out as we get closer.

