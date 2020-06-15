Local nurse delivers food to the Marion Police Department

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa nurse generously delivered food to the Marion Police department on June 12.

The Marion Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page thanking the generosity of Amy, a local nurse, who they say brought enough food to feed the entire crew of officers and dispatchers.

But her generosity was not limited to the Marion Police Department, the Coralville Police Department commented on the photo, “Those tacos were amazing! She brought us some too! Thanks Amy!”

