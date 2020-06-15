Advertisement

Local nurse delivers food to the Marion Police Department

"Friday night was a special treat for the officers and dispatchers working at the Marion Police Department when Amy, a local nurse, stopped by with enough food to feed the whole crew. Thank you for your generosity and support!" (Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa nurse generously delivered food to the Marion Police department on June 12.

The Marion Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page thanking the generosity of Amy, a local nurse, who they say brought enough food to feed the entire crew of officers and dispatchers.

But her generosity was not limited to the Marion Police Department, the Coralville Police Department commented on the photo, “Those tacos were amazing! She brought us some too! Thanks Amy!”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

