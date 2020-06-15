Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

IOWA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of blacks. Republicans pushed through, with no chance for public input, amendments creating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and another Democrats say will hinder the ability of some voters to use mail-in ballots. Lawmakers swiftly passed a measure proposed by Democrats that restricts police use of chokeholds and makes other policing changes. Gov. Kim Reynolds' own party denied her a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of tens of thousands of felons.

IOWA LEGISLATURE-ABORTION

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning. The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights. Legislators planned to return to the Capitol later Sunday as they push to adjourn the session, which had been put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death linked to virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say the state has 328 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death linked to the coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday that the state had a total of 23,879 cases of COVID-19 and 651 deaths linked to the virus. Officials said that Saturday was the first day since April 6 that no additional deaths related to the coronavirus were reported. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

AP-BKC-DRAKE-MURPHY-SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Coach told Drake player to lie after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement.The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday.

MOTHER KILLED-CHARGES

Man sues state, investigator over handling of mother's death

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man acquitted of killing his mother is suing the state, its public safety department and a criminal investigator. The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Jason Carter claims in the petition filed Thursday in Marion County that a state investigator spread false information about him while handling the June 2015 death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter to turn his family against him. He also alleges that the investigator ignored evidence clearing his name. A spokeswoman with the public safety department declined to comment Friday, citing ongoing litigation.

XGR-IOWA LEGISLATURE-RACIAL JUSTICE

Amid 'Black Lives Matter' chants, Reynolds signs police bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a package of police reforms only hours after lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation. Before signing the bill Friday, Reynolds praised lawmakers who quickly approved the bill Thursday night after debating it simultaneously in the House and Senate. She also thanked protesters who took to the streets to make clear the need for the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Provisions include restrictions on the use of choke holds and additional options to prosecute officers. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stood with a bipartisan group of legislators as Reynolds signed the bill.