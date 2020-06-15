Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

TOP STORY:

IOWA STRENGTH COACH

IOWA CITY — Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players. SENT: 400 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

PENCE VISIT-IOWA — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

IOWA CITY HOMICIDE-ARREST — Police say another arrest has been made in the April killing of an Iowa City man.

SPORTS:

BIG TEN-WARREN

The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. By Larry Lage. SENT: 160 words, photo.

____

