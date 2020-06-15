Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement.The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday.