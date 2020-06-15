Hawkeye defensive back Koerner released from hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa football player who suffered injuries in a watercraft accident in Missouri late last week is on the road to recovery.

According to television station KCCI, Jack Koerner was released from the hospital following the accident on Friday evening at the Lake of the Ozarks. He had been taken to Lake Regional Hospital with what were described as serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries following the accident.

Koerner was one of five people involved in the accident. Three people left without any reported injuries while Cole Coffin, 21, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri with serious injuries. Coffin’s mother wrote online on Sunday that he had his leg amputated on Friday in an effort to help save his life, according to KCCI. Coffin remains hospitalized as of Sunday.

Koerner posted a message of thanks to people who supported him on Twitter on Sunday, adding that he is expected to be alright.

I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers. I'm going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible. Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole🙏❤️@cole_coffin — Jack Koerner (@KoernerJack) June 14, 2020

