Advertisement

Hawkeye defensive back Koerner released from hospital

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa football player who suffered injuries in a watercraft accident in Missouri late last week is on the road to recovery.

According to television station KCCI, Jack Koerner was released from the hospital following the accident on Friday evening at the Lake of the Ozarks. He had been taken to Lake Regional Hospital with what were described as serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries following the accident.

Koerner was one of five people involved in the accident. Three people left without any reported injuries while Cole Coffin, 21, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri with serious injuries. Coffin’s mother wrote online on Sunday that he had his leg amputated on Friday in an effort to help save his life, according to KCCI. Coffin remains hospitalized as of Sunday.

Koerner posted a message of thanks to people who supported him on Twitter on Sunday, adding that he is expected to be alright.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

Sports

Iowa junior defensive back seriously injured in boating accident

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Jack Koerner, 21, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries after a watercraft injury at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Iowa

Kirk Ferentz press conference

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz held a press conference on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Iowa

Hawkeye players, coach say team is united in change

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
Hawkeye football players described a united team with a changing energy as the Iowa football program deals with allegations of racial disparities in the treatment of black athletes.

Latest News

Iowa

McNutt on career aspirations, what movement for racial justice means for his family

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
For former Hawkeye wide received Marvin McNutt, the recent developments around the country and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement is personal.

Iowa

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, and Kinnick vandalism

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
There is already positive change going on in the Iowa football program to give all players of different races an equal voice, following allegations of racial disparities in the program from former players.

Iowa

McNutt encouraged by Hawkeye players, Ferentz, after allegations

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
Marvin McNutt is Iowa’s all-time leading receiver, playing on the football team between 2009 and 2011. He was also a team captain. And, he also faced racial disparities.

Iowa

Hawkeye football players voice unity amid racism allegations in program

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By ERIC OLSON, AP College Football Writer and KCRG News Staff
Iowa football players returned to campus to prepare for voluntary workouts amid an uproar.

Iowa

One member of Hawkeye athletics tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Testing of athletes and staff returning to the University of Iowa has returned one positive case for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Sports

Kirk Ferentz addresses racial disparities surrounding football program

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media on Sunday over allegations of racial disparities surrounding the football program.