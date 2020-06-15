Advertisement

Get Fresh Cafe closes one location, adds delivery option due to COVID-19 impacts

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There are now signs outside of Get Fresh Cafe in Iowa City encouraging customers to try their new online and delivery options, following adjustments the business had to make due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Zimmerman, the owner of the cafe, said she was forced to quickly come up with ways to keep her business going. Less than a year old, Get Fresh Cafe in Iowa City, specializes in fresh, locally sourced foods and drinks.

“We were just starting to hit our stride early spring and then corona came around and just threw us for a loop,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmerman opened her Cedar Rapids store, the first Get Fresh Cafe, in 2012. It was one of the first to come to the NewBo City Market in the growing NewBo neighborhood, but then the coronavirus came.

"We closed everything down, we reassessed what we were doing, seeing if we can make any improvements to our process and then we opened back up,” Zimmerman said.

After reopening, Zimmermann said the future of her business remained unknown. Foot traffic drives business and the typically vibrant NewBo neighborhood just hasn’t rebounded yet.

“A lot of the events were closed, they’re not doing any events at NewBo which really drove traffic to the market," Zimmerman said. “No yoga, no Rock the Block. And those were the things that helped sustain us.”

Zimmermann said she’s still thankful for NewBo. As a business incubator, it helped launch her new brick and mortar shop in Iowa City.

“The market, being a larger space, we thought it might be better for us to focus on our own independent space, a lower volume of people coming through," Zimmerman said. “Just giving that one-on-one customer service that we really have been known for.”

At the peak of business, she employed 22 people but now is down to 8. However, she’s expanding in other ways, going online so she can deliver her fresh juices and salads right to customers’ homes.

“We are digging deep, figuring out what we do well and how we can move forward with this new climate, really," Zimmerman said. “Asking our customers, ‘what you are comfortable with? What do you want to see from us?’”

Zimmerman said the downtown district in Iowa City is another reason for keeping the location. She said the network of small business owners helps support one another. Hearing students will come back to campus this fall at the University of Iowa is another bright spot for the future, Zimmermann said.

